Serious injuries reported in crash that shut down Route 8 in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash on Route 8 south in Harwinton has shut down the highway.

According to state police, a rollover collision was reported around 10:45 a.m.

State police say the accident happened near Exit 42.

LifeStar reported that there were two helicopters were on their way to the scene. Emergency services and the local fire department were also called to the accident.

Initial reports say serious injuries were reported.

State police are asking drivers to avoid Exit 42 while police are investigating the cause of this accident.

