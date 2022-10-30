Man dies after struck by vehicle in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Bristol Police Department responded to the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located a male that was unresponsive.

The male was later transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The driver and several witnesses remained on scene.

Police say the initial investigation determined that the victim appeared from a private driveway on the north side of Pine Street and entered the roadway in a southern direction.

When he entered the roadway, he walked in front of a vehicle heading westbound and was struck.

The driver was able to stop without incident and remained on scene.

Pine Street was closed off to traffic for several hours while investigators processed the scene but has since reopened.

The identities of the pedestrian or driver have not been released.

If you witnessed the crash and would like to provide a statement, please make contact with Officer Kosiba, 860 584-3035.

