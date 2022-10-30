Man struck, killed while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night.
Police say 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was crossing the boulevard, heading North from Plymouth Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
The accident occurred shortly before 9:50 pm.
Police say that vehicle fled the scene immediately following the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.
