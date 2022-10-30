Contests
Man struck, killed while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night.

Police say 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was crossing the boulevard, heading North from Plymouth Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The accident occurred shortly before 9:50 pm.

Police say that vehicle fled the scene immediately following the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

