Man struck, killed while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night.

Police say 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was crossing the boulevard, heading North from Plymouth Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The accident occurred shortly before 9:50 pm.

Police say that vehicle fled the scene immediately following the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

