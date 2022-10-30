Tips for Halloween safety

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - With the trick or treating festivities happening tomorrow, here are some safety reminders as you head out the door with your little ones.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Eliza Kruczynski headed to Lake Compounce for the last day of their Phantom Fall Fest to speak to parents about how they are going to keep their kids safe.

“I’m being a transformer for Halloween!” said Joseph Singh, New Britain. “This transformer is named Optimus Prime.”

This is Josephs first time trick or treating. Mom and dad say they are taking extra safety precautions.

“We’re going to have flashlights, my husband has a massive flashlight, a military size flashlight so yeah it’s going to be pretty bright when we’re walking around,” said Ashley Singh.

Local police departments sent out some reminders ahead of trick or treating festivities.

Carry flashlights or glow sticks

Wear reflective clothing

Walk on sidewalks

Never enter a strangers home

CT state police also warn that you might come across edible cannabis products.

These products might closely resemble familiar candy labels, so it is important to thoroughly inspect those treats before giving them to your kids.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.