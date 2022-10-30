Tow truck driver struck on I-295 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over.

This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday.

According to police, Norman Sparrow, who is a tow truck driver, had on reflective gear and his emergency lights on when a passing car struck him.

That vehicle was traveling in the right lane closest to him and did not move over.

In Connecticut, the move over law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes if someone is pulled over on the side of the road.

“Pay attention to the flashing lights and be mindful that there’s somebody that could be standing in the road. Give them the space so they can do their job,” said Kevin Johansen, Owner of Mill St. Auto.

Norman used to work at Mill St. Auto as a tow truck driver.

Norman and the owner of Mill St. Auto, Kevin Johansen, are friends.

Kevin has reached out but has not heard back since the incident.

“It’s just sad, especially when it hits close to home. You hear about it all the time in other states and other companies but when it’s somebody that works for you or used to work for you, you build a relationship, we’re like a family out here,” said Kevin.

