Vernon Police investigate two untimely deaths

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, the Vernon Police Department responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located one male, age 61, and one female, age 60, who were deceased.

Members of the Vernon Police Detective division and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to assist with processing the scene.

Police say this is an open investigation and the cause of death is pending but there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 860-872-9126.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.