1 charged after break-in at Killingly business

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police placed one individual under arrest in connection with a commercial burglary that occurred early Saturday morning.

Saturday at 3:07 A.M., Troopers from Troop D responded to Aces Defense located at 748 North Main St. for a report of an active commercial burglary.

Troopers arrived on scene to find the front glass door and other glass display cases damaged within the property.

No one was found in the building according to the State Police.

Troopers observed a male walking in the area behind the building later identified as Isaias Reyes of Killingly.

Following an investigation, Reyes was placed under arrest and transported to Troop D, where has was processed.

Reyes was charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, criminal mischief in the 1st degree, and interfering with an officer.

He was held on a $15,000.00 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment Danielson Superior Court, on 10/31/2022.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.