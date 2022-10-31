Baby formula shortages still a concern for local families

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s been months since the height of the formula shortage that forced parents to worry about feeding their babies, but many families are still struggling to get enough supplies.

The US Census Bureau recently released data showing a third of households still struggling to find formula over the course of a week last month.

This is after a recall earlier this year that triggered a massive, months long shutdown of a vital American formula plant.

Over the last few months, the US had formula shipped in from other countries to help bridge the gap.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to hold a press conference today at 12:30 P.M. at The Diaper Bank of Connecticut in North Haven to update the general public on how the Federal government is tackling the supply chain issue that is affecting our youngest people.

Blumenthal helped pass the Formula Act of 2022 in order to help make it easier for families to buy formula.

This legislation allowed families with WIC benefits to buy formula during a recall or public health emergency.

At the height of the shortage, lawmakers from Connecticut demanded the FDA to take concrete steps to increase supply.

Lawmakers also petitioned the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on formula scams targeting stressed parents.

Later this afternoon, Senator Blumenthal is expected to give an update on the Government’s efforts to bring the shortage to an end.

