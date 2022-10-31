Bristol Police: 1 dead after pedestrian accident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed in Bristol on Friday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle while exiting his driveway.

Bristol Police say they received calls for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian in the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street around 6:25 P.M.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a victim and began life-saving measure until Bristol EMS arrived.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver and several witnesses remained on scene. The driver cooperated with authorities.

Route 72 was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

If you witnessed the crash and would like to provide a statement, please contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3035.

