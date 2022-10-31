Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bristol Police: 1 dead after pedestrian accident

Generic picture of Bristol PD vehicle.
Generic picture of Bristol PD vehicle.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed in Bristol on Friday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle while exiting his driveway.

Bristol Police say they received calls for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian in the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street around 6:25 P.M.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a victim and began life-saving measure until Bristol EMS arrived.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver and several witnesses remained on scene. The driver cooperated with authorities.

Route 72 was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

If you witnessed the crash and would like to provide a statement, please contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3035.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
I-84 in Newtown fully re-opened after overnight wrong-way, head-on crash
Paul Pelosi presses charges after being attacked.
Pelosi attacker expected to be charged today
Deadly crash investigation in Bristol
Deadly crash investigation in Bristol