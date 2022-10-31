Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Hartford to hold fundraiser for families of fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Hartford will hold a fundraiser to help support the families of fallen Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The fundraiser will be held at participating restaurants on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund, Chick-fil-A said.

The fundraiser will be held at the following locations:

Chick-fil-A Buckland Hills - 1428 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester, CT

Chick-fil-A Chicopee - 501 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA

Chick-fil-A Enfield - 25 Hazard Ave25 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT

Chick-fil-A Glastonbury - 2941 Main St, Glastonbury, CT

Chick-fil-A North Haven - 560 Universal Dr N, North Haven, CT

Chick-fil-A Southington - 801 Queen St, Southington, CT

Chick-fil-A Wallingford - 1098 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT

Chick-fil-A West Hartford - 509 New Park Ave, West Hartford, CT

We are incredibly saddened by this tragedy and want to show care and support for the families of the fallen officers to show care and support. We hope this fundraiser will help provide some relief during this heartbreaking time. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, and we thank the community for helping us give back to them.

