Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Hartford to hold fundraiser for families of fallen Bristol officers

Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Hartford will hold a fundraiser to help support the families of fallen Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The fundraiser will be held at participating restaurants on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund, Chick-fil-A said.

The fundraiser will be held at the following locations:

  • Chick-fil-A Buckland Hills - 1428 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester, CT
  • Chick-fil-A Chicopee - 501 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA
  • Chick-fil-A Enfield - 25 Hazard Ave25 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT
  • Chick-fil-A Glastonbury - 2941 Main St, Glastonbury, CT
  • Chick-fil-A North Haven - 560 Universal Dr N, North Haven, CT
  • Chick-fil-A Southington - 801 Queen St, Southington, CT
  • Chick-fil-A Wallingford - 1098 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT
  • Chick-fil-A West Hartford - 509 New Park Ave, West Hartford, CT

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspected murder suspect arrested after police chase
Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Suspected murder suspect arrested after police chase
VIDEO: Suspected murder suspect arrested after police chase
Months after a massive recall that created a formula shortage, a study found some families...
Baby formula shortages still a concern for local families