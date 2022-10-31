Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out.

Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street.

Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.

Eyewitness News learned from Jose’s family that he was a gentleman, a new father, a funny, smart and interesting guy who embraced life.

George Russell suffers with that pain as he recalls his youthful days in Bridgeport growing up with his cousin who everyone called ‘Rico,’ a creative artist who loved to design clothes.

Coming from a big family, Rico and his cousins grew up as a tight group.

“The boys you know we all got real close we are like brothers we come from a really big family,” said George.

A graduate of Bassick High, Rico was working the second shift at Paragon Medical, a medical equipment manufacturer in Southington.

His car accident and the subsequent discovery of a gunshot wound is baffling to the family which believes he has no connection to Victor Perez, and Rico wasn’t the type of person to get involved with strangers.

“That was the furthest thing happening in my mind. He was a kind warm hearted person who didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” said George. “He had a magnetic smile, people loved his smile he was funny, he pulled the laughter out of a room.”

Rico is brand new father, his five-month-old daughter was his life’s motivation.

George said his cousin was putting in extra effort to provide for his family. Now others must make sure Rico’s memory stays strong for his daughter’s sake.

“She’s never going to know him personally, we will never let her forget him,” George said. “It’s just pain.”

Funeral arrangements for Rico are ongoing. The family has put together a GoFundMe page to help defray the costs. In addition to his daughter, Rico leaves behind a fiancé, father and three siblings.

The suspect, Victor Perez, remains locked up on his probation violation. Upon his next court appearance, Southington police will be there with an arrest warrant charging him with murder.

