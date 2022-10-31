Contests
Man severely burned after car explosion

Police say a man was working on a vehicle at that location and something exploded, causing him to catch fire.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 1:30pm this evening, Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a vehicle fire at the intersection of Vernon St and Berkshire Ave.

Assistant Fire Chief Emanuel said the man suffered severe burns to his face, head, upper torso, and the fist half of his lower extremities.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit in serious condition.

