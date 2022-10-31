Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue.

State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary.

East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who had two active arrest warrants with 1.1 million dollars in bonds.

Thompson was taken into custody in Hartford by East Hartford officers and is facing several charges.

