School van involved in crash in Somers

By Rachel Rooney
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers.

According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m.

State Police said that at least one person was taken to an area hospital.

Police have not said if any other vehicles were involved in the crash at this time.

WFSB has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to work on updates.

