State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license.
Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford.
Officials say the cruiser was attempting to merge into the right shoulder to assist with a collision south of Exit 32 when another vehicle struck the cruiser.
The operator of the cruiser was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second vehicle fled the scene was was stopped one-quarter mile south of the crash location.
The operator of the vehicle, Nalda Wilkerson of Bridgeport, was placed under arrest after a preliminary investigation found him to be at-fault.
Wilkerson will be held at the Bridgeport Correctional Facility for his court appearance later this morning.
Wilkerson was issued a $10,000 cash bond, which he was unable to post.
