State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license.

Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford.

Officials say the cruiser was attempting to merge into the right shoulder to assist with a collision south of Exit 32 when another vehicle struck the cruiser.

The operator of the cruiser was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second vehicle fled the scene was was stopped one-quarter mile south of the crash location.

The operator of the vehicle, Nalda Wilkerson of Bridgeport, was placed under arrest after a preliminary investigation found him to be at-fault.

Wilkerson will be held at the Bridgeport Correctional Facility for his court appearance later this morning.

Wilkerson was issued a $10,000 cash bond, which he was unable to post.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

