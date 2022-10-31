State Police cruiser struck overnight in Stratford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say one of their cruisers was struck overnight in Stratford by a driver operating a vehicle without a license.

Shortly after 1 A.M., State Police received reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stratford.

Officials say the cruiser was attempting to merge into the right shoulder to assist with a collision south of Exit 32 when another vehicle struck the cruiser.

The operator of the cruiser was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second vehicle fled the scene was was stopped one-quarter mile south of the crash location.

The operator of the vehicle, Nalda Wilkerson of Bridgeport, was placed under arrest after a preliminary investigation found him to be at-fault.

Wilkerson will be held at the Bridgeport Correctional Facility for his court appearance later this morning.

Wilkerson was issued a $10,000 cash bond, which he was unable to post.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.