State Police: I-84 in Newtown closed due to motor vehicle collision

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning motor vehicle collision has closed I-84 east in Newtown.

Connecticut State Police say the accident occurred in the area of exit 9.

Authorities are asking commuters to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic congestion.

