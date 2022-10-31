Contests
State Police: I-84 in Newtown closed due to motor vehicle collision

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning motor vehicle collision has closed I-84 east in Newtown.

Connecticut State Police say the accident occurred in the area of exit 9.

Authorities are asking commuters to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic congestion.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

