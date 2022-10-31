Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase

(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars.

Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

Thompson has an extensive criminal background.

Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend.

Police also believe he is tied to two homicides in Hartford and East Hartford.

Thompson is accused of stealing his father’s car on Sunday.

Police tried to stop him, but he took off and led officers in a pursuit to Hartford. Thompson eventually ran off on foot and then police captured him.

Inside the car, police found an illegal gun.

“He was caught this time in our on site with a pistol that had been modified to be fully automatic along with a large capacity magazine,” said Casey Flynn, prosecutor.

Thompson faces several charges, including illegal possession of a gun in a car and using a machine gun for an aggressive purpose.

He was arraigned Monday at Manchester Superior Court.

Thompson is also a suspect in the killing of 28-year-old Devonte Gardner on September 14.

That shooting happened by the T and R Auto Repair Shop on Park Avenue in East Hartford.

“In the police report as the state did indicate for the record, the officers did note that this defendant had been out and cut his GPS bracelet. But before it was cut off, he was tracked to an area of a recent homicide as recent as September 14th of this year,” said Judge Sheila Prats of Manchester Superior Court.

In separate cases, Thompson is charged with engaging officers in a pursuit, assault in the first degree discharging a firearm, violating probation and failing to appear in court on several occasions.

“He said he missed his court dates cause he simply forgot about them and mixed up the dates,” said Christopher Brenes, a public defender.

Thompson has not yet been charged with murder.

Thompson will be in Hartford Superior Court Tuesday for his charges based out of there.

He’s being held on a $1.1 million bond.

