Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Trick-or-treat: tips to stay safe this Halloween

Officials release some reminders to help families stay safe on Halloween.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays of the year, but the holiday can also come with safety concerns for children at night in the dark.

The FDA and local officials provided a helpful list of things families can do to stay safe.

Flashlights or glow sticks can be used to help make yourself more visible to drivers on the road.

Officials also stated that bright and reflective clothing will help keep everyone in the family safe.

Dark clothing, masks, and make-up can be more difficult to see behind the wheel.

Those that plan to drive tonight should plan to slow down and keep their eyes on the road at all times.

Officials say it is also important to check all of their children’s candy to make sure it is safe.

If you are heading out to celebrate tonight, make sure to prioritize safety in the presence of families and trick-or-treaters.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Months after a massive recall that created a formula shortage, a study found some families...
Baby formula shortages still a concern for local families
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Eyewitness News Meteorologist Scot Haney tracks showers arriving late tonight.
Technical Discussion: Dry for trick-or-treating, then showers arrive after midnight tonight
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
State Police: I-84 in Newtown closed due to motor vehicle collision