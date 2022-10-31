Witnesses sought following assault in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police say they are looking for a suspect that allegedly assaulted another individual in Woodbury Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:25 P.M, Troopers from Troop L were dispatched to 787 Main Street S., in the town of Woodbury for a reported assault.

Troopers arrived and identified an adult male victim had sustained a suspected stab wound to his upper torso.

The male party was transported by paramedics to Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police provided several images from surveillance video depicting three suspect vehicles.

They are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the suspects involved in the incident.

Officials say two coupe sedans of an unknown make were involved, one gray, and the other possibly red.

An image depicting a suspect's vehicle. (Connecticut State Police)

A GMC Sierra pickup truck with a hard trop and a sweep attached to the rear bumper is also believed to be involved with the incident.

Troopers say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicles depicted is asked to contact Trooper Pelletier #648, Connecticut State Police Troop L, at 860-626-7900 or david.pelletier2@ct.gov.

