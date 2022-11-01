Access Health CT open enrollment begins today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Open enrollment for healthcare coverage through Access Health CT began on Tuesday.

CEO James Michel said he planned to visit navigator locations on both Tuesday and Wednesday to help families enroll.

On-hand specialists will also be there to help customers compare and shop for the right health insurance plan.

They’ll be at the following locations on the following days:

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022:

10:30 a.m.: Community Renewal Team (CRT), located at 330 Market St., Hartford

1:30 p.m.: United Community and Family Services (UCFS), located at 34 East Town Se., Norwich

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022:

10:30 a.m.: New Opportunities, Inc., located at 232 North Elm St., Waterbury

1:30 p.m.: Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program (GBAPP), located at 1470 Barnum Ave., Bridgeport

The annual open enrollment period for Connecticut residents to enroll in health coverage for the 2023 plan year began on Nov. 1. It ends Jan. 15, 2023.

Customers must enroll on or before Dec. 15, 2022 for coverage to begin Jan. 1, 2023, according to Access Health CT. Customers who enroll between Dec. 16, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023 will have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023.

Access Health CT officials said it is the only place Connecticut residents can qualify for financial help to lower health insurance costs, including through enhanced subsidies extended by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Residents may also contact its call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on select Saturdays. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call a relay operator.

More information can be found on Access Health CT’s website here.

