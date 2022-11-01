ATTENTION SWIFTIES: Taylor Swift announces new tour

(WFSB) - This is not a drill.

Taylor Swift, fresh off breaking all kinds of Billboard records, on Tuesday announced a new tour.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career, past and present!” Swift posted on social media. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

The closest locations to Connecticut included Foxborough, MA on May 19 and May 20, and East Rutherford, NJ on May 26 and May 27.

Joining her on the tour will be Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

“I feel like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me,” Swift said. “I can’t wait to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming.”

Ticket information can be found on Ticketmaster’s website here.

