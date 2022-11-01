Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

ATTENTION SWIFTIES: Taylor Swift announces new tour

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - This is not a drill.

Taylor Swift, fresh off breaking all kinds of Billboard records, on Tuesday announced a new tour.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career, past and present!” Swift posted on social media. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

The closest locations to Connecticut included Foxborough, MA on May 19 and May 20, and East Rutherford, NJ on May 26 and May 27.

Joining her on the tour will be Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

“I feel like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me,” Swift said. “I can’t wait to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming.”

Ticket information can be found on Ticketmaster’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

Latest News

Waterbury Police Generic
Man dies from gunshot wound at Waterbury Hospital
Vernon police cruiser.
Vernon police identify two people found dead of gunshot wounds
A handgun
Felon gets 52 months in prison for gun and other crimes
Audrey Russo is on scene at the fire location.
Firefighters respond to early morning fire in West Haven