CEO of local energy company raises concerns over natural gas shortage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut and other New England states could be in trouble this winter when it comes to natural gas.

Joe Nolan, the CEO of Eversource says a shortage of natural gas poses a serious health and safety threat.

Nolan sent a letter to President Biden saying something needs to be done to avoid a shortage this winter.

In the letter he says rolling blackouts could be a solution many customers might see this winter.

While New England energy companies have warned about rolling blackouts in the past, Nolan claims this season might be different.

“I am just concerned that if we get a polar vortex or cold snap in the region that will not be enough fuel for the electric generating units in the area to supply electricity for our customers,” says Nolan.

He says Eversource has roughly 20 days’ worth of supply in tanks for emergencies. However, Nolan says the war in Ukraine has impacted their ability to get the extra supply of natural gas they will need in a weather crisis.

Nolan says he is working to remedy this by offering four proposals to President Biden, including a waiver from the Jones Act.

“There is an awful lot of liquified natural gas that’s down in the gulf that we could access if we get relief from the Jones Act which would allow a foreign flag vessel to go to the gulf and fill up and come to the northeast and deliver liquified natural gas, which right now we are not allowed to do,” says Nolan.

The Jones Act requires only American ships to deliver fuel to U.S. Ports. The act could be waived like the administration did for Puerto Rico last month to ensure more diesel could get to hurricane victims.

Nolan says there aren’t enough United States ships to do the job.

“You can take some of the ships that previously sailed and unloaded their cargo in Europe, bring them back to gulf states, fill them up with liquid natural gas, and have them drop it off at ports in New England. I think this will be the best immediate solution,” says Nolan.

The other proposals include the defense production act, or declaring a severe natural gas shortage, Quinnipiac Professor David Cadden says.

Cadden believes prices for customers could spike, so Eversource is getting ready.

“I think tis a way for the CEO to try and provide some cover for himself, in the sense that we are going to see significant price rises for energy,” says Caden.

We reached out to ISO New England, another energy company for comment but we have not heard back.

They are scheduled to host a public board meeting on Tuesday at noon to discuss their winter operations.

