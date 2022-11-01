CONSUMER ALERT: How to save on homeowner’s insurance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - All this month Channel 3 Eyewitness News is offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times.

One of the most expensive necessities for many, Homeowner’s Insurance.

But there are ways to lower your bill.

SHOP AROUND:

Homeowner’s Insurance is a necessary evil but just like grocery shopping, you can save big by comparing prices.

“I think the first and most important thing is shop around,” says Peter Kochenburger of the UConn Insurance Institute.

Experts we spoke with say the average consumer should be shopping around at least once a year, or every other

“Shopping around is imperative because every company is different,” says Loretta Worters of the Insurance Information Institute.

Because while there are different companies out there, offering different prices, there are also different discounts and incentives that pop up.

RAISE YOUR DEDUCTIBLE:

One of the easiest ways to reduce your premium is by raising your deductible, the amount you pay if you have to make a claim.

“The higher the deductible, the more money you can save on your premium,” says Worters.

Just make sure you’ve saved enough to cover any out-of-pocket expenses.

“Can I afford, if there’s a loss, say I have a deductible of a thousand dollars. Can I afford to pay that myself?,” says Kochenburger.

SKIP THE SMALL CLAIMS:

Speaking of out-of-pocket expenses, skip the small claims if you can.

On average, filing a single claim, from a stolen bicycle to water damage, will result in your monthly premium being raised by 9%, according to a report released by insurancequotes.com.

“Insurance should be there for the really large losses,” says Worters.

“If you’re not going to report a small claim, it can have its advantages. You also want to make sure that you’re confident that claim is not going to become something more significant,” says Kochenburger.

BUNDLE:

Need home and auto insurance? Bundle it. According to the Insurance Information Institute, that alone can save you up to 15%.

DISCOUNTS:

Also, feel free to ask your agent about any and all discounts.

You can get discounts for your college alumni association, your military service, where you work, or don’t.

“If you’re retired, one thing insurance companies see is, there’s less risk of a fire. Because you’re home or there’s less risk of a burglary,” says Worters.

There are also lesser known discounts, like not having any smokers in the house, which reduces the risk of a fire.

MAKE SOME ADDITIONS/REPAIRS:

Small additions like multiple smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, deadbolts which generally don’t cost that much, can reduce your monthly payments, so you’re saving more money in the long run.

If you already did that roof repair or moved into a home with storm shutters, tell your agent.

“If you make your home more disaster resistant, that’s another way you can save money,” says Worters.

DON’T BE UNDERINSURED: Replacement Cost Coverage

Even though we’ve been talking about saving money, sometimes a few extra bucks could save you thousands down the road.

“I think the statistic out there is that two thirds of homeowners are underinsured, that they do not have enough coverage on their policy to cover the actual replacement cost of their home,” says Carmen Balber with Consumer Watchdog.

“Yes you want to save money but you want to protect your investment,” says Worters.

Ask your agent about full replacement cost coverage. That coverage will take into account, inflation and other increasing costs.

“Consumers need to be really aware of this,” says Worters. “The key additional coverages including automatic inflation guard, what’s called extended replacement cost and building or code ordinance coverage are things you need to get.”

“Homeowners don’t keep up with the actual cost of rebuilding and now that’s particularly an issue, with COVID and supply chain, the cost of labor is way up,” says Kochenburger. He says you should be asking for updated coverage at least every 2 years.

“Your house might be worth $200,000 but it could cost $300k to rebuild, cost of labor goes up,” says Kochenburger.

It’s a small, but important distinction.

“If you don’t have this type of coverage, you can really be underinsured,” says Worters.

Kochenburger says insurance companies even have the numbers on exact costs to rebuild, county by county, so don’t hesitate to ask

“They have this information and it’s useful and that’s not a bad place to start,” says Kochenburger.

Keep up with the building code as well.

Homes are being built to more expensive standards, because of changing weather patterns.

If you have a newer home, it’s not a big problem but, “if you’re insuring an older home, make sure that your estimate includes meeting up to date building standards,” says Balber.

RENTER’S INSURANCE:

Last but not least renter’s insurance.

Some landlords require it, but if yours doesn’t, our experts recommend it, it’s often just a few dollars but it can protect your personal possession.

Follow the same rules:

Shop around.

Bundle coverage.

Increase your deductible.

Lower your coverage limits.

Look for discounts.

