Felon gets 52 months in prison for gun and other crimes

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man was sentenced on Tuesday for illegally having a gun and violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Albert Lopez, 52, whose last address was listed as being in Bridgeport, was sentenced to 52 months in prison, according to the U.S. State’s Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Lopez was arrested on Oct. 12, 2017 at a home in Bridgeport in connection with the shooting of a person on Sept. 9, 2017. He was also arrested on a federal warrant related to the supervised release violation.

A search of Lopez’s bedroom revealed a stolen .40 caliber pistol. A forensic analysis of the pistol revealed that it was used in the shooting on Sept. 9, 2017.

Lopez’s criminal history, which spans more than 30 years, included felony convictions in Connecticut state court and in federal courts in both Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and he was on federal supervised release at the time he unlawfully possessed the stolen firearm, the state’s attorney said.

Specifically, Lopez has been convicted of assault with a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of contraband by an inmate, and possession of a firearm by a felon (twice). In Sept. 1991, Lopez was sentenced to 140 months of federal imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, in March 2008, he was sentenced to 47 months of federal imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon; and in Jan. 2013, he was sentenced to 72 months of federal imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon and for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Lopez has been in state custody since his arrest.

On July 1, 2021, he pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lopez also pleaded guilty in state court to assault with a firearm and was sentenced to eight years of incarceration for that offense.

Lopez began serving his new 52-month federal sentence on Tuesday.

