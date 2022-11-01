Contests
Firefighters respond to early morning fire in West Haven

Audrey Russo is on scene at the fire location.
Audrey Russo is on scene at the fire location.
By Jay Kenney and Audrey Russo
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews are on scene at an early morning fire that caused heavy damage to a home in West Haven early Tuesday morning.

Fire ripped through the top floor of the building at 86 Gilbert Street where a party was taking place, but all residents were able to escape.

Officials said working smoke detectors were vital, adding that otherwise this might be a different situation.

One occupant was injured while escaping the building. The injuries are minor.

According to fire officials, 10 people will be displaced by the fire, and the home will need extensive renovations.

Eyewitness News reporter Audrey Russo is on scene at the fire location gathering information.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

