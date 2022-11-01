Former state rep, West Haven city employee pleads guilty to stealing federal COVID funds

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A former state representative and employee for the City of West Haven pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing federal COVID relief funding.

Michael DiMassa, 31, made the plea before a U.S. District judge.

DiMassa pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges that stemmed from his involvement in schemes that resulted in the theft of more than $1.2 million dollars in COVID relief funds and other funds from the City of West Haven.

The thefts occurred between July 2020 and Oct. 2021, according to court documents. He was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021.

According to the documents and statements made in court, DiMassa most recently serving as the administrative assistant to the City Council.

In April 2020, the State of Connecticut was allocated money by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the purpose of helping local governments pay costs incurred in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. From July 2020 through September 2021, the City of West Haven received approximately $1,150,257 in financial assistance from this fund. DiMassa, who was authorized to approve the designated relief funds for the reimbursement of COVID-related expenditures incurred by West Haven, conspired with others to steal these funds and other West Haven funds through the submission of fraudulent invoices, and subsequent payment, for COVID relief goods and services that were never provided.

In one scheme, DiMassa conspired with John Bernardo, who was employed by the City of West Haven as a Housing Specialist in the office of Community Development Administration. In Jan. 2021, DiMassa and Bernardo formed Compass Investment Group, LLC. Beginning in Feb. 2021, Compass Investment Group LLC fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed. From Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2021, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70. DiMassa made several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group LLC bank account, some of which were made shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash “buy-in” of gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun Casino.

The documents also showed that DiMassa also conspired with his now wife, Lauren DiMassa, through the submission of numerous fraudulent invoices to West Haven for services related to a Youth Violence Prevention Program and for Youth Violence COVID-19 Associated Expenses. These invoices listed charges for in-home counseling, cleaning supplies, special needs hourly service, wi-fi assistance for low/moderate income families, counseling services, license fees, a fall youth clinic, meals, support group supplies, equipment rental, and youth clinic support group. West Haven made at least 16 payments totaling approximately $147,776.10 to Lauren DiMassa, who never provided any services to the City of West Haven.

In a third scheme, DiMassa conspired with another individual through the submission of fraudulent invoices from companies, which were controlled by DiMassa’s co-conspirator, to West Haven for goods and services, including thousands of units of Personal Protective Equipment, HVAC maintenance at multiple municipal locations, COVID supplies for the Board of Education, and cleaning services for various municipal and school buildings, including one school building that had been vacant and abandoned for several years. The co-conspirator’s companies received approximately $431,982 through this scheme.

DiMassa agreed to pay restitution of $1,216,541.80.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years on each count. A sentencing date was not yet scheduled.

DiMassa was released on a $250,000 bond since his arrest last year.

Bernardo and Lauren DiMassa each previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. They await sentencing.

An audit that happened earlier this year revealed that the city misspent nearly $900,000 in COVID relief funding.

The investigation also led to cries for Mayor Nancy Rossi to resign; to which she refused.

Individuals with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 were encouraged to report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.