Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Girl from Glastonbury makes it her mission to spread the importance of recycling

Kid from Glastonbury spreads the word on recycling
By Wendell Edwards
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Glastonbury girl is all about recycling.

It started at home with her family.

She’s made it her mission to spread the word to anyone and everyone.

It started as a bad dream.

“I was thinking about what I saw on the TV earlier and I was like getting worried,” said Charlotte Couture, recycler.

A dream that haunted Charlotte as she slept.

So much so, she woke up in a panic one night last year and then went straight to her parents room.

“So, I was like, ‘mom, mom’ I worried about pollution and litter,” Charlotte said. “If we don’t start recycling and helping our environment, the world will just burn.”

Charlotte, then 10 at the time, was dead serious.

“I didn’t realize how heavy it was weighing on her heart until the middle of the night,” said her mom, Alison Couture.

Alison remembers the conversation.

“She said ‘mom, I’m really worried about this. I need to do something. What can we do?’ Well, I said ‘you can write a letter.’” Alison said.

That’s what Charlotte did.

She wrote that letter to the President of the United States.

“Dear President Biden. My name is Charlotte Couture. I’m 10 years old and I’m in 5th grade in Glastonbury, Connecticut,” said Charlotte, reading her letter.

She went on to tell the president: “I recycle and try and do what I can to take care of the Earth, but I need help from everyone.”

She begged to him: “please help people see that is not too late to save the Earth.”

For one year, she didn’t hear a word. Not a peep.

Yet, her passion for recycling never waned.

Then in August, her motivation got a big and unexpected boost by simply checking the mail.

It was the reply from the President.

“I got it out of the mailbox, and I was like looking at it. I just like stopped and was like,” Charlotte said.

Her mom snapped this picture just moments after charlotte opened the mailbox. Her expression says it all.

“It made me feel proud, like I did that,” said Charlotte.

The President wrote: “It is important you use your voice and speak out on this issue.”

Now Charlotte is even more determined.

“You put like meat and bones and food waste in her and like coffee grounds and filters,” Charlotte said.

Her family just added a compost bin.

But Charlotte wants everyone to do their part.

“Are you stopping?” Eyewitness News asked.

“No. Because now that I know I can do it,” said Charlotte.

The 6th grader is leading with her heart, setting the example for us all.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said dry and bright conditions are on the way.
Technical Discussion: We’re entering a stretch of dry & bright weather, with near-record warmth!
Former State Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at US District Court in Hartford with his...
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2 million in COVID-19 aid
Kid from Glastonbury spreads the word on recycling
VIDEO: Kid from Glastonbury spreads the word on recycling
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast