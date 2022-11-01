Man dies from gunshot wound at Waterbury Hospital

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a homicide Monday afternoon, according to police in Waterbury.

Police said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. shortly after 4 p.m. for a complaint about shots being fired.

A little while later, police said they were notified of a gunshot victim who had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital and found the victim, whom they only identified as 23-year-old man. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced as dead by hospital staff just before 5 p.m.

Officers said they located a crime scene outside of 170 Willow St. where the incident happened. Detectives have been investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

