I-TEAM: Suspected killer in East Hartford homicide cut GPS ankle monitor off

(WFSB) - We’re learning that 21-year-old suspected killer Mekhi Thompson took off his GPS ankle bracelet, a bracelet that was supposed to be monitoring him 24-7 while on probation.

When arrested this weekend, Police say Mekhi Thompson had two open active arrest warrants, for failing to appear in other court cases.

According to prosecutors, Thompson is a suspect in the killing of 28-year-old Devonte Gardner in East Hartford back in September.

A spokesperson for the probation department tells us Thompson cut off his GPS monitor the same day as the murder.

The department spokesperson says the officer in charge of his case was immediately notified.

The I-Team looked into Thompson’s record, and found he previously served time in prison, after pleading guilty to assault in the first degree back in 2020.

The assault came after police arrested Thompson for his part in a 2019 triple shooting in Hartford.

According to the Department of Corrections, Thompson was sentenced to three years in prison and released on April 5th 2022.

Thompson violated probation in July, was put on 24/7 electronic monitoring, and fitted with a GPS bracelet according to probation.

GPS allows probation officers to monitor and track an individual’s movement in the community.

According to probation, GPS can determine with “relative accuracy, the location of the individual.”

A spokesperson says GPS supervision is typically used if there is a victim safety concern.

When we asked if the material of the bracelet was easy to cut off we were told “it’s not easy, but it’s doable. That’s why notification is immediate.”

