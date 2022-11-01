Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office in January 2022...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison Fluke-Ekren. Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group, had a long history of behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings Oct. 19, 2022.(Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed.

Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls — some as young as 10 years old — learned how to use automatic weapons and detonate grenades and suicide belts.

One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters was among those who said she received such training.

The daughter and Fluke-Ekren’s oldest son both urged the judge to impose a maximum sentence.

They said they were physically and sexually abused by their mother.

Fluke-Ekren denied the abuse and rationalized her actions during a weepy speech at Tuesday’s hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ
Kid from Glastonbury spreads the word on recycling
Girl from Glastonbury makes it her mission to spread the importance of recycling