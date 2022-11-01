Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’

(WFSB) – Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money.

It’s that time of year where people are doing holiday traveling or trying to pick out that vacation destination for 2023, but it’s no secret flights are expensive these days.

We went to the Points Guy to learn how to do some travel hacking.

Nick Ewen is the Senior Editor of thepointsguy.com, a website that teaches you how to travel hack, using points and miles through credit cards to redeem for trips. It also gives advice on the best times to travel.

“Try your best to be flexible. Generally leaving on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving or flying home on the Sunday after, those are going to be the priciest times, but if you can extend your stay by a couple of days or maybe fly in a little bit early and work remotely, the more you can be flexible in your dates the better,” said Ewen.

Nick Ewen, the Senior Editor of thepointsguy.com, talks about how to travel hack.

Ewen said using price alerts when shopping for airfare can prevent you from overpaying.

“There are a lot of sites out there, Google Flights is one of them that will allow you to set price alerts on the flights that you are looking to purchase and then they will notify you when they drop to a lower price,” said Ewen.

Thepointsguy.com website gives advice on cheaper days to travel.

Generally, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are cheaper, and less expensive flight times are usually early mornings or late-night flights.

“So people who are doing their holiday shopping, Christmas shopping all of that, it might be wise to, even if you intend to pay off the credit card at the end of the month, put it on a card and that can help you get some miles?

“And actually now is a great time to look at applying for a new card because you can accrue some points and miles that can either go toward a holiday trip or help you plan your 2023 vacations.”

Ewen said if you tend to fly primarily on one airline, you should consider getting their credit card to earn points toward free travel and other perks.

“Often times those cards get you and some companions on your ticket a free checked bag. That can immediately save you 30, 60 even 100 dollars on a roundtrip flight just by holding one of their simple credit cards,” he said.

If you fly different air carriers, you might consider a rewards credit card.

“But if you are someone is not loyal to a particular airline, then going after a card like a CapitalOne card or a Chase Ultimate rewards card or an American Express membership rewards card. Those are more general travel programs and those are going to be some of the better options for those who want that flexibility.”

Then book it, enjoy your savings and happy travels.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.