Locals hopeful to win Powerball jackpot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Powerball jackpot is $1 billion, and people made their last-minute stop to get their tickets.

This is only the second time in Powerball history that the prize has been this high.

The odds of winning tonight’s jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those odds are not stopping people from getting their tickets.

“Take a chance. You can’t win if you don’t play,” says one Powerball ticket buyer.

The winner can either receive the $1 billion over the next couple of decades or claim the $497 million in cash. That’s all before taxes.

Sue Cruz bought five tickets today. She says if she wins, she is planning to donate half of it to St. Jude’s.

“My mom passed away from cancer so why not. We need help for these kids. Need help for these kids,” says Cruz.

One couple says they get Powerball tickets occasionally, but tonight is a different story.

“I’m going to keep rubbing these tickets and hoping that this is the magic ticket. If I win, nobody is going to know because I’m going to deactivate my social media and I’m living the life,” says Tasha Jones from South Windsor.

The Powerball numbers were 19, 13, 39, 59, 36, and 13.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.