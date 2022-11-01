Contests
Mattress flies of vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash.

According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.

The mattress ended up in the center median.

The driver stopped in the shoulder/center median when his pickup truck was struck in the rear by the second vehicle.

Both drivers did not report any injuries.

State police said the driver of the second vehicle was found to be at fault for the collision and was given a verbal warning for failure to maintain proper lane.

The driver of the pickup was issued an infraction for operating an unsecured load. The truck needed to be towed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

