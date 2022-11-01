Contests
New Haven launches new crisis response team

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced the creation of a new crisis response team for the city.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven launched a new crisis response team on Tuesday.

Mayor Justin Elicker announced the launch of the Elm City Compass Initiative.

Elicker said the new team will help when people dial 911 but may not necessarily need the police.

“[The team is meant] to help New Haven residents during mental health or drug and alcohol problems and connect them with the appropriate services,” Elicker said.

The Compass Response Team will include a licensed social worker and a peer recovery specialist who will be able to provide crisis intervention.

