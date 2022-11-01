Serious injuries reported in Manchester motorcycle crash

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt in a crash in Manchester on Monday night.

According to police, it happened on Green Road near North Elm Street around 9 p.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the rider was traveling westbound on Green Road when the rider exited the roadway and collided with the curb then struck a tree.

The motorcyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Police said they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision was asked to contact Officer Kevin Jackson at 860-645-5565.

