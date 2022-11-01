Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Serious injuries reported in Manchester motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt in a crash in Manchester on Monday night.

According to police, it happened on Green Road near North Elm Street around 9 p.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the rider was traveling westbound on Green Road when the rider exited the roadway and collided with the curb then struck a tree.

The motorcyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Police said they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision was asked to contact Officer Kevin Jackson at 860-645-5565.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Audrey Russo is on scene at the fire location.
Firefighters respond to early morning fire in West Haven
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Mattress flies of vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash
Jackpot
Astronomical odds not stopping people from buying Powerball tickets for $1.2 billion jackpot