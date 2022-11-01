State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night.

State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford.

Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34.

They said Matusiewicz was in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

He struck a wood beam guide rail in the median and stopped in the middle of the left lane.

State police said a second driver approached and collided with Matusiewicz’s vehicle. The second driver was not hurt.

A third driver struck the two aforementioned vehicles. The driver complained of some pain, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Matusiewicz’s vehicle was pushed into the right shoulder and struck a wood bean guardrail, then caught fire.

Matusiewicz suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed it was asked to contact state police at 203-696-2500.

