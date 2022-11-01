State takes action against robocalls as part of new task force

(WFSB) - There’s a good chance you’re getting bombarded with robocalls on your phone.

The state is trying to step in to minimize the number of scam calls people are getting.

Attorney General William Tong and a coalition of attorney generals across the country are trying to hold these scam callers accountable.

More than 33-million scam calls are made every day to Americans.

They’re annoying and they’re taking advantage of a lot of people.

“Not only do we have evidence of the calls, but in this investigation, we’ve also uncovered evidence about these bad actors selling these services to robocallers,” said Tong.

Tong announced the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is taking action against these scammers.

The task force is asking a court to require two voice service providers to cooperate in a multistate investigation over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.

Those two companies are Avid Telecom and One Eye LLC.

“One of the most important and most challenging law enforcement priorities we have here in the office of the attorney general is going after robocallers, illegal robocallers and scammers,” said Tong.

Robocallers are responsible for almost $30 billion in fraud last year alone.

The attorney general said the task force is actively working to shut down this telecom fraud highway and bring scammers to justice.

“Today’s announcement and this enforcement action represents a significant escalation against these two bad actors,” Tong said.

As Avid Telecom and One Eye LLC are investigated, here are some tips on how to protect yourself:

Be wary of callers who ask for you to pay by wire transfer, crypto, gift card, iTunes cards

Look out for pre-recorded calls that come from what sound like government agencies or utilities

If you suspect you’ve picked up a scam call, hang up

If you receive what you believe is a robocall, do not give up any personal information.

You can also report those scam calls to the attorney general’s office.

Call 860-808-5000 or ct.gov/ag to file a complaint

Can also call CT Dept. of Consumer protection at (860) 713-6100

Forward scam text to 7726 on cell phone

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.