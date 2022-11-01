Today is the last day to register to vote for Election Day

(WFSB) - Election Day is one week from Tuesday.

Today is the last day to register.

You can register at your town hall by the close of business today.

Another option is registering online, and that deadline is 11:59 tonight.

However, you still have one more opportunity to register, which will be on Election Day.

“This is a little different. You don’t go to your regular polling place on Election Day. You would go to the designated Election Day registration place, which is probably town hall, but you should check with your town, and you can find that out on our website at myvote.ct.gov,” said Mark Kohler, Acting Secretary of The State.

Kohler said what’s different if you register to vote on Election Day is that you will vote at that specific designated site, not at your regular polling place.

Those who qualify can still vote by absentee ballot, but time is running out to mail those applications.

The best option is to go to town hall and fill out an application to get a ballot and then drop it in the ballot box outside your town hall.

“Don’t put it in the mail because if it’s not received on Election Day by 8 pm it won’t be counted,” Kohler said.

This year, new software was launched for voters to get those absentee applications online but again if you do this --- make sure you take that application to town hall as soon as possible and don’t mail it.

As of Tuesday evening, the secretary of the state said they’ve received 75,000 absentee ballots.

Voter turnout in the last midterm election was 60-percent but given the governor’s race and senate race we could see a larger turnout.

