We’re Hiring Wednesday: Plainville Electrical Products Company

PEPCO in Bristol is hiring.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Open Positions at Plainville Electrical Products Company – located in Bristol, CT

Bristol, Conn. – Plainville Electrical Products Company (PEPCO) has been the foremost provider of complete electrical distribution and control solutions for Military, Commercial, and Industrial applications in Connecticut. PEPCO has been in business for over 100 years.

PEPCO provides competitive benefits including medical, dental, vision, life, STD, LTD, Tuition Reimbursement and a 401K with company matching.

Plainville Electrical Products Company has immediate openings for the following full-time positions:

- Purchasing/Strategic Sourcing Agent – Buyer with knowledge of mechanical/electrical components

- Quality Control Manager- Write procedures, Vendor/Internal Audits, Receiving, In-Process and Final Inspections

- Electrical Engineer – Design and develop electrical control panels for military applications and power generation equipment.

You can learn more about PEPCO at www.PEPCO-FT4.com.

Send your resume and contact information to HR@PEPCO-FT4.com

