Bridgeport police: man injured in overnight shooting

Bridgeport Police car.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police say a man was shot on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport.

Police officers were dispatched around 9:15 P.M. to the 400 block of William Street to investigate a potential aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police dispatch subsequently received multiple calls regarding a motor vehicle accident.

Another male party dialed 911 and reported he was shot around the same time.

A shooting victim was dropped off at Bridgeport Hospital a few short minutes later.

Police say the victim is conscious at Bridgeport Hospital with a head injury.

The shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of East Main St. and Arctic St. near the corner store.

Authorities say this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

