Burglar snatches lottery tickets, cash from Southington gas station

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington said they arrested a man for stealing lottery tickets and cash drawers from a gas station.

Michael Menta, 50, of Meriden, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., officers said they responded to the Sunoco on West Street for a reported alarm activation.

Arriving officers reported that they found the glass front door smashed and that someone stole several scratch off lottery tickets, along with two cash drawers.

Surveillance video from the store identified the suspect as a white man in his mid-40s to 50s. It recorded him removing a large rock from his white Cadillac SUV and smash out the front door. He then entered the store and was seen leaving while carrying a rack that contained the scratch tickets.

Shortly after the burglary, information was received from Bristol police which said the same suspect attempted another burglary of a convenient store in that city. Bristol police said they found suspect after his vehicle had broken down. They confirmed his identity as Menta and located several books of lottery tickets, which the suspect admitted he had stolen from the gas station in Southington.

In addition to Southington and Bristol, the Menta was believed to have also attempted a burglary in Cheshire.

Menta was taken into custody and transported to Southington Police Headquarters. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

