Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Coats for Connecticut drive enters its 14th year

The Coats for Connecticut drive enters its 14th year this year.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The annual Coats for Connecticut community collection officially kicked off Wednesday morning.

The charity collection is put on by Best Cleaners, and Channel 3 is a partner.

This marked the 14th year that Best Cleaners has collected, cleaned, and delivered gently used coats to those in need throughout Connecticut.

Gently worn winter coats can be dropped off at any Best Cleaners locations. They’re located in Berlin, Bristol, Canton, Farmington, Glastonbury, Middletown, North Haven, Old Lyme, Plainville, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, West Hartford, and Windsor.

After the coats are cleaned, they’re then taken to the Salvation Army and other local shelters to be distributed directly to those in need.

Since Coats for Connecticut started in 2008, Best Cleaners said more than 129,000 coats have been distributed.

While coats of all sizes were needed, there has been a special focus this year on children’s coats.

For those who don’t have a coat to donate, there is another way.

People can donate for the purchase of a new coat. Text “COATSCT” to 71777 or head here to donate.

More information on the Coats for Connecticut drive itself can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coats for CT file - WFSB
VIDEO: Coats for Connecticut enters its 14th year
A Jordan Oaks concert will benefit the families of the fallen Bristol officers on Oct. 28.
Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims
Light the Night concert - Bristol - WFSB
VIDEO: Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Local trick-or-treat events to celebrate Halloween