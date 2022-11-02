Coats for Connecticut drive enters its 14th year

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The annual Coats for Connecticut community collection officially kicked off Wednesday morning.

The charity collection is put on by Best Cleaners, and Channel 3 is a partner.

This marked the 14th year that Best Cleaners has collected, cleaned, and delivered gently used coats to those in need throughout Connecticut.

Gently worn winter coats can be dropped off at any Best Cleaners locations. They’re located in Berlin, Bristol, Canton, Farmington, Glastonbury, Middletown, North Haven, Old Lyme, Plainville, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, West Hartford, and Windsor.

After the coats are cleaned, they’re then taken to the Salvation Army and other local shelters to be distributed directly to those in need.

Since Coats for Connecticut started in 2008, Best Cleaners said more than 129,000 coats have been distributed.

While coats of all sizes were needed, there has been a special focus this year on children’s coats.

For those who don’t have a coat to donate, there is another way.

People can donate for the purchase of a new coat. Text “COATSCT” to 71777 or head here to donate.

More information on the Coats for Connecticut drive itself can be found on its website here.

