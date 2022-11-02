Group wants to redevelop area of former UConn campus in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new push to redevelop the area that used to be home to the former UConn West Hartford campus.

The buildings by Asylum Avenue, Lawler Road and Trout Brook Drive have been vacant since 2017 when the campus moved to downtown Hartford.

Now a developer wants to add townhouses, restaurants and stores.

“We love it here, it’s great. Love it. Love this area, love West Hartford,” said Jim Indelicato.

Indelicato has lived in West Hartford for about seven years.

He has fond memories of what the Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue area was like when UConn classes were in session there.

“It was a lot of people here. There were a lot of kids walking around. Kids on the bus taking it from downtown out to their classes,” said Indelicato.

“As far as moving the campus, I thought it was a loss for West Hartford but I know they’re trying to revitalize Hartford so it made sense,” said Roger Nawy of West Hartford.

Now there’s a new push to redevelop the roughly 57 acres of land.

The developer’s vision includes multifamily residential units, townhouses, boutique retail, restaurants and an organic neighborhood market.

“I would support it because having an empty lot is really not good for the neighborhood. So having something here would be good,” said Nawy.

West Hartford 1 LLC is the development group behind the plans.

Plans also include public use town park areas with walking trails.

The site isn’t far from Bishop’s Corner and the University of Saint Joseph.

“It’s a great piece of property so it’d be great to do something with it,” said Indelicato. “Would like to keep it so that it’s still an area where we can walk and take advantage of it.”

Last week, the development group met informally with West Hartford’s Design Review Advisory Committee.

It’s important to note these plans are all still in very early stages.

The developer has not yet submitted a formal application to the town council.

Eyewitness News reached out to the developer but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.