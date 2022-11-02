Hartford police seek public’s help in identifying homicide suspect

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect.

Authorities said he is wanted in the homicide of Dominic Battle on August 20.

Battle, 24, of Manchester, was shot in front of the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue.

Anyone with information on the homicide or the suspect is asked to call the Hartford Police Department.

