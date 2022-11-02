Help is on the way to help people pay for energy bills this winter

(WFSB) - It’s going to be a struggle for some people to heat their home this winter.

You can expect to pay up to 28-percent more than last winter for heat, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

There is some help on the way.

The White House announced more than $13 billion in funding to lower your energy bills.

People have been asking: Where is that money coming from? Am I eligible?

There’s $13.5 billion in funding to help people, and $4.5 billion of that is heading to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

That money will help people pay their heating and utility bills.

There will also be $9 billion going to the Inflation Reduction Act.

That will help a few million people with home repairs, which will eventually lower heating bills.

In Hartford, people are happy there’s some help because they’re getting worried.

“It’s just concerning because people can’t afford to heat their homes they can’t even afford groceries at this point so you’re exacerbating the problem when you’re adding heating bills to energy costs when you already have high food costs high living costs and it’s just going to get to a point where people, I don’t know what they do,” said Alex Meadows of Hartford.

“My wife and I are going to be setting the thermostat a little lower this winter, wearing more sweaters and things like that,” said Jim MacArthur of Farmington.

A lot of people are going to be doing what Jim just said, but not everyone will be eligible for this money.

This is for low income families.

For information on how to apply to LIHEAP, click here.

For information on applying for the Inflation Reduction Act, click here.

