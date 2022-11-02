Holiday lights are already up in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - In Middletown they wasted no time at all decorating Union Park with holiday lights.

There are light up snowflakes and lights in the trees there.

The big question is: is it too early for holiday decorations?

“Yes it’s still too early for Christmas lights but since they hung some already, it looks really good,” said Rosa Olmeda, of Portland. “As Long as they’re up and they look pretty, they’re fine.”

“No, just let them do whatever they want I mean it’s just decoration, just do it,” said Darbey Liston of Middletown.

“When are you going to put up your decorations?” Eyewitness News asked.

“After Thanksgiving. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is the tradition,” said Liston.

