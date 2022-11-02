Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Milford Police investigate report of man with a gun on Bridgeport Avenue

Bridgeport Police car.
Bridgeport Police car.(Madeline Edwards)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford police officers are on Bridgeport Avenue responding to reports of a man with a gun.

Police say the individual appears to have mental health issues.

Authorities say the area should be avoided, and delays can be expected this morning in the area surrounding 301 Bridgeport Avenue.

There is no other information immediately available according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Eyewitness News Meteorologist Scot Haney is tracking incredible weather for the upcoming weekend.
Technical Discussion: Today begins a stretch of dry & bright weather, with near-record warmth!
Car insurance
CONSUMER ALERT: How to save on auto insurance
Car insurance
CONSUMER ALERT: How to save on auto insurance