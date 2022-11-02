Milford Police investigate report of man with a gun on Bridgeport Avenue

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford police officers are on Bridgeport Avenue responding to reports of a man with a gun.

Police say the individual appears to have mental health issues.

MPD is out at 301 Bridgeport Ave with individual who appears to be having mental health issues and was observed with what appeared to be a shotgun or other long gun. Pedestrian traffic restricted in area. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates as they become available. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) November 2, 2022

Authorities say the area should be avoided, and delays can be expected this morning in the area surrounding 301 Bridgeport Avenue.

There is no other information immediately available according to police.

