Milford Police investigate report of man with a gun on Bridgeport Avenue
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford police officers are on Bridgeport Avenue responding to reports of a man with a gun.
Police say the individual appears to have mental health issues.
Authorities say the area should be avoided, and delays can be expected this morning in the area surrounding 301 Bridgeport Avenue.
There is no other information immediately available according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.
