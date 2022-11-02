Road closed in Waterbury after deadly pedestrian crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – An area in Waterbury is closed to traffic Tuesday night after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said it happened in the area of 62 Chase Avenue around 7:10 p.m.

A car drove through the police scene and smashed into a police cruiser. See another view of the incident below (WARNING: VIDEO MAY HAVE STRONG LANGUAGE)

#BREAKING



A car just ran into a police scene on Chase Avenue in Waterbury. Several officers were on the road.



Police were already here investigating a fatal crash that happened around 7. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/vLZEF1ORbd — Christian Colón (@ColonCJC) November 2, 2022

A 42-year-old man was struck by a vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

Authorities said Chase Avenue is closed from Hill Street to North Main Street.

The involved vehicle and driver remained on scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

