Route 8 south closed in Torrington because of a collision

A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound in Torrington was closed Wednesday morning because of a collision.

State police said one lane of the northbound side was also closed.

The crash happened in the area of exit 46.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Troopers advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

