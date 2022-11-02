Route 8 south closed in Torrington because of a collision

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound in Torrington was closed Wednesday morning because of a collision.

State police said one lane of the northbound side was also closed.

The crash happened in the area of exit 46.

#CTTraffic RT 8 Southbound, in the area of Exit 46, in Torrington is shut down for a motor vehicle collision. the Left Lane of RT 8 Northbound is also shut down for the investigation. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. #TorringtonCT — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 2, 2022

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Troopers advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

