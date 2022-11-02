Route 8 south closed in Torrington because of a collision
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound in Torrington was closed Wednesday morning because of a collision.
State police said one lane of the northbound side was also closed.
The crash happened in the area of exit 46.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
Troopers advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
