Rudolph, Frosty and more: Here’s CBS’s holiday TV schedule
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The holidays are just weeks away.
While the Charlie Brown specials won’t make it to TV this year on other networks, CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted.
Here’s the schedule:
Thursday, Nov. 24
- Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
- Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m.
- Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m.
- A Christmas Proposal - 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- Robbie The Reindeer - 8 p.m.
- The Story Of Santa Claus - 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m.
- Reindeer In Here - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Fit For Christmas - 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8 p.m.
- Must Love Christmas 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
- A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of “Ghosts’ - 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
- Reindeer In Here - 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
- When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
- The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove - 8 p.m.
- Christmas Takes Flight - 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - 8 p.m.
- The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman - 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8 p.m.
